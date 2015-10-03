Elmon WrightBorn 27 October 1929. Died 1984
Elmon Wright (October 27, 1929 – 1984) was an American jazz trumpeter. He was the son of Lammar Wright, Sr. and the brother of Lammar Wright, Jr..
Wright played with Don Redman early in his career, then with Dizzy Gillespie's first big band in 1945. Following this he played with Roy Eldridge and then went back to Gillespie's ensemble, touring and recording with him from 1946 until 1950. He toured with Earl Bostic in 1954-55, then worked freelance in New York City, including at the Apollo Theater in Harlem with R&B and rock groups. He played with Buddy Rich and Earle Warren in 1959, and recorded with Milt Jackson in 1963.
