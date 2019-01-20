Safari Sound Band is a Kenyan hotel pop band. In over twenty years of activity, they were certified platinum four times, and their recordings of Swahili classics such as "Jambo Bwana" (published with title "Jambo, Jambo") and "Malaika" are well-known.[citation needed] They have published a number of CDs, featuring cover versions of African evergreens as well as other easy listening Swahili pop tracks. The band consists of six elements (guitar, keyboards, saxophone, bass, drums, and percussions). All the band members also sing.