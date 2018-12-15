Madcon
Madcon is a Norwegian musical duo formed in 1992 by Yosef Wolde-Mariam and Tshawe Baqwa. To date, they have released six albums.
Beggin'
Madcon
Beggin'
Beggin'
Don't Worry
Madcon
Don't Worry
Don't Worry
Back On The Road
Madcon
Back On The Road
Back On The Road
