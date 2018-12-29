Howard Goodall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01l9cjx.jpg
1958-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2da182f3-383d-431e-9d70-7a91a525f08c
Howard Goodall Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Lindsay Goodall CBE (born 26 May 1958) is an English composer of musicals, choral music and music for television. He also presents music-based programmes for television and radio, for which he has won many awards. In May 2008 he was named as a presenter and Composer-in-Residence with the UK radio channel Classic FM, and in May 2009 he was named "Composer of the Year" at the Classic BRIT Awards.
Howard Goodall Performances & Interviews
- Howard Goodall: Just Where Does Music Come From?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015kggb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015kggb.jpg2013-02-24T07:00:00.000ZHoward Goodall answers Mary Anne’s burning question. Just where does music come from?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015kggj
Howard Goodall: Just Where Does Music Come From?
Howard Goodall Tracks
Sort by
QI Theme
Howard Goodall
QI Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
QI Theme
Last played on
Shackleton's Cross
Howard Goodall
Shackleton's Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
Shackleton's Cross
Last played on
Shackleton's Cross
Howard Goodall
Shackleton's Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
Shackleton's Cross
Last played on
The Lord is my Shepherd
Howard Goodall
The Lord is my Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
The Lord is my Shepherd
Last played on
THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD
Howard Goodall
THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD
Last played on
Blackadder Theme
Howard Goodall
Blackadder Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
Blackadder Theme
Last played on
RED DWARF
Howard Goodall
RED DWARF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
RED DWARF
Last played on
Spared
Howard Goodall
Spared
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
Spared
Choir
The Lord is my shepherd
Howard Goodall
The Lord is my shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
The Lord is my shepherd
Blackadder Goes Forth
Howard Goodall
Blackadder Goes Forth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
Blackadder Goes Forth
Performer
The Seasons - poppies
Howard Goodall
The Seasons - poppies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
The Seasons - poppies
Last played on
