Gottfried Huppertz
1887-03-11
Gottfried Huppertz Biography
Gottfried Huppertz (11 March 1887 – 7 February 1937) was a German composer who is perhaps most known for his scores to German expressionist silent films such as the science fiction epic Metropolis (1927). He collaborated with legendary director Fritz Lang on multiple occasions.
METROPOLIS (1927): Metropolis Theme/Machinen/Das Stadion
METROPOLIS (1927): Metropolis Theme/Machinen/Das Stadion
METROPOLIS (1927): Metropolis Theme/Machinen/Das Stadion
Metropolis: I. Auftakt: Metropolis Thema
Metropolis: I. Auftakt: Metropolis Thema
Metropolis: I. Auftakt: Metropolis Thema
Metropolis
Metropolis
Metropolis
