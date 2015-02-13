David Kristian (born November 5, 1967) is a Canadian musician and film score composer and sound designer.

David Kristian has been involved in audio for media since the early 1980s, when he first started work as an animation and experimental filmmaker at a New-Brunswick, Canada TV station. Upon relocating to Montreal, Kristian decided to abandon film-making in order to focus on a music career, first as a solo artist, then as the keyboardist and synthesist for the group Psyche, with whom he recorded "The Influence" in Germany.

David Kristian left Psyche in late 1989 and he returned to Montreal to concentrate on more Ambient and instrumental music, citing Tangerine Dream, Robert Fripp and the film scores of Director John Carpenter as longtime influences. Based on his past experience as a filmmaker, it was clear that David Kristian's path would lead to more soundtrack work.

During the 1990s and 2000s, he released several albums on labels as diverse as Crème Organization, Minimal Rome, Ninja Tune, Lo Recordings, Schematic Records, Alien8 Recordings and Apegenine recordings. Kristian has produced music under aliases, including Gentle Bakemono, Francesco Clemente, and DKMD, a disco duo he is a part of with singer-musician Marie Davidson. David Kristian has also directed two music videos for DKMD, including "Sacrificio"; a horror-disco homage to Giallo films.