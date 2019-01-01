Steven Osborne (born 1971) is a Scottish pianist who has performed concertos and solo recitals worldwide.

He was taught by Richard Beauchamp at St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh before going to the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester to study under Renna Kellaway. After graduating, Osborne went on to win first prize in the prestigious Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland in 1991 and the Naumburg International Competition in New York in May 1997. In 1999 he was selected as BBC New Generation Artist in the first year of the scheme.

His recording career began when he was signed to Hyperion Records in 1998 and has resulted in bi-annual recordings. The first disc with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra celebrated Osborne’s Scottish musical heritage with a pairing of Sir Alexander Mackenzie's Scottish Concerto alongside Sir Donald Tovey's Piano Concerto in A, winning a BBC Music Magazine ‘Best of the Year’ and a Gramophone ‘Critics Choice’ award. His subsequent disc was a recording of works by the contemporary Russian composer Nikolai Kapustin - including 13 of his 24 Preludes in Jazz Style – which won a Deutscher Schallplattenpreis. The disc that brought Osborne to international attention was his recording of Olivier Messiaen's epic Vingt regards sur l'enfant-Jésus in 2002. His on-going contract with Hyperion has resulted in two Gramophone Awards (Britten's Piano Concerto in 2009, Mussorgsky and Prokofiev in 2013), two Schallplattenpreis awards (Rachmaninoff's 24 Preludes, and Britten's Complete Works for Piano and Orchestra) together with numerous nominations.