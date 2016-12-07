Jess Kent
Jess Kent Biography (Wikipedia)
Jess Kent is an Australian musician. Kent is best known for her debut single, "Get Down". She has also collaborated on the song "1993 (No Chill)" with Paces. "Get Down" was ranked number 185 on the Triple J Hottest 100, 2015 song list.
In December 2016, Kent opened the Oceanian leg for British rock band Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams Tour. She also opened the Asian leg of the tour in March and April 2017. In 2018, Kent performed as an opening act on Hayley Kiyoko's Expectations Tour.
