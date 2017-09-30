Dog Eat DogUS band. Formed 1990
Dog Eat Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d91fff5-460c-431b-a44c-21d345129a91
Dog Eat Dog Biography (Wikipedia)
Dog Eat Dog is an American band founded in Bergen County, New Jersey. Considered one of the earliest bands to fuse hardcore punk and rap music, Dog Eat Dog has achieved commercial success with singles such as "No Fronts", "Expect the Unexpected" and "Who's the King". Since their first album, the band's sound has evolved to incorporate elements of funk, ska and hip hop. As of 2009, the lineup of the band consists of Dave Neabore (bass), John Connor (vocals), Brandon Finley (drums) and Roger Haemmerli (guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dog Eat Dog Tracks
Sort by
No Fronts (Jam Master Jay's Main Edit)
Dog Eat Dog
No Fronts (Jam Master Jay's Main Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Fronts (Jam Master Jay's Main Edit)
Last played on
Dog Eat Dog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist