Swayzak is a tech house duo from the United Kingdom that consists of James S. Taylor and David Brown. They live and work in London and released their first 12" single "Bueno" / "Fukumachi" in February 1997 to much acclaim. It was followed up by the 12" "Speedboat" / "Low Rez Skyline" to become part of the burgeoning tech-house scene in the UK.

Their debut long player, Snowboarding in Argentina was released by The Medicine Label (United States) and Pagan Records (UK) in May 1998. It garnered many positive reviews. The album was later chosen as 1998 Album Of The Year in the U.S. dance publication Mixer. They went on to release 4 further studio albums making their place in the electronic music canon.

James Taylor left the group in 2011 to focus on his solo project Lugano Fell. David Brown continues to release music and play live as s_w_z_k.