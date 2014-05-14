Leslie KongBorn 1933. Died 9 August 1971
Leslie Kong
1933
Leslie Kong Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Kong (1933 – 9 August 1971) was an influential Chinese-Jamaican reggae producer.
Leslie Kong Tracks
