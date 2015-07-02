Joe VitaleBorn 1949
Joe Vitale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d8be7cc-46f4-4830-b22f-d6af7e7771f2
Joe Vitale Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Anthony Vitale (born 2 April 1949) is an American singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Vitale has played with many of the top names in music during a career dating back to the 1970s.
Vitale pursued a solo career and released his debut album Roller Coaster Weekend in 1974. Since then, he has released two studio albums. His only single to chart is "Lady on the Rock".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Vitale Tracks
Sort by
Step On You
Joe Vitale
Step On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step On You
Last played on
Never Gonna Leave You Alone
Joe Vitale
Never Gonna Leave You Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Leave You Alone
Last played on
Joe Vitale Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist