Sabi US pop singer. Born 24 November 1988
Sabi
1988-11-24
Sabi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenice Dena Portlock (born November 24, 1987), also known as Sabi, is a Salvadoran-American pop singer, songwriter, dancer and actress from Los Angeles, California.
She was formerly part of the hip hop girl group, The Bangz. She is currently signed to Warner Bros. Records.
