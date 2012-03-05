Xentrix (pronounced "zen-tricks") are an English thrash metal band from Preston, Lancashire. Formed in 1984 under the name Sweet Vengeance, Xentrix were one of the leading lights of the British thrash metal movement. They had music videos for their cover of Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" as well as the songs "Crimes", "For Whose Advantage?" and "The Order of Chaos", which all had regular air time on Headbangers Ball. Although Xentrix never gained global notoriety, they had many underground performances with audiences of over 2,000 to 5,000 people in attendance. By 2006, Xentrix had sold over 500,000 records worldwide.