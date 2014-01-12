Bernardo PisanoBorn 3 October 1490. Died 13 January 1548
Bernardo Pisano
1490-10-12
Bernardo Pisano Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernardo Pisano (also Pagoli) (October 12, 1490 – January 23, 1548) was an Italian composer, priest, singer, and scholar of the Renaissance. He was one of the first madrigalists, and the first composer anywhere to have a printed collection of secular music devoted entirely to himself.
