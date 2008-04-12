Bobby TuckerBorn 8 January 1923. Died 12 April 2008
Bobby Tucker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d828aa5-1093-4b69-8b6f-59ffb6293ccc
Bobby Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Tucker (born Robert Nathaniel Tucker; January 8, 1923 – April 12, 2008) was a pianist and arranger during the jazz era from the 1940s into the 1960s. He is most famous for being Billie Holiday's accompanist from 1946 to 1949.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Tucker Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist