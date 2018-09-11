Andy RazafBorn 16 December 1895. Died 3 February 1973
Andy Razaf
1895-12-16
Andy Razaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Razaf (December 16, 1895 – February 3, 1973) was an African-American poet, composer and lyricist of such well-known songs as "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "Honeysuckle Rose".
