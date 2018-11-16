Roscoe DashAmerican hip hop rapper and record producer. Born 2 April 1990
Roscoe Dash
1990-04-02
Roscoe Dash Biography
Jeffery Lee Johnson Jr., (born April 2, 1990) better known by his stage names Roscoe Dash and Roscoe Dash 2.0, is an American hip hop rapper, singer and record producer. He is best known for his debut single "All the Way Turnt Up", which reached number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100. He is also known for featuring on "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame the same year, and "Marvin & Chardonnay" by Big Sean in 2011, both reaching 13 and 32 respectively on the Billboard Charts. Roscoe also has numerous accolades as a songwriter, working with some of the industry's top talent.
