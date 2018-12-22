YaejiAka Kraeji aka Kathy Lee aka 예지. Born 6 August 1993
Yaeji
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05nrl27.jpg
1993-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d781050-032a-4a4f-b0a9-7b4bc99449e1
Yaeji Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathy Yaeji Lee (born August 6, 1993), known professionally as Yaeji, is a Korean-American electronic music artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Her style blends elements of house music and hip hop with mellow, quiet vocals sung in both English and Korean.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yaeji Tracks
Sort by
Raingurl
Yaeji
Raingurl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Raingurl
Last played on
One More (Beta Librae Remix)
Yaeji
One More (Beta Librae Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
One More (Beta Librae Remix)
Last played on
Guap
Yaeji
Guap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Guap
Last played on
One More
Yaeji
One More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
One More
Last played on
Passionfruit
Drake
Passionfruit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Passionfruit
Last played on
One More
Yaeji
One More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
One More
Last played on
Passion Fruit
Yaeji
Passion Fruit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Passion Fruit
Last played on
Raingurl (Theusplayer Remix)
Yaeji
Raingurl (Theusplayer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Raingurl (Theusplayer Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
Yaeji
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
Last played on
raingurl (Original Mix)
Yaeji
raingurl (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
raingurl (Original Mix)
Last played on
New York '93
Yaeji
New York '93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
New York '93
Last played on
Drink I'm Sippin On x Deep
Risk
Drink I'm Sippin On x Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Drink I'm Sippin On x Deep
Remix Artist
Last played on
Drink I'm Sippin' On
Yaeji
Drink I'm Sippin' On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Drink I'm Sippin' On
Last played on
Make It Rain
Yaeji
Make It Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Make It Rain
Last played on
Back to artist