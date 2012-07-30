Mona LisaUS R&B vocalist, album "11-20-79". Born 20 November 1979
Mona Lisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d746604-5783-4c7a-b0a2-ecf9d940b962
Mona Lisa Biography (Wikipedia)
Kimberly Leadbetter (born November 20, 1979), better known by her professional stage name Mona Lisa, is an American pop and R&B singer-songwriter, actress, model and record producer. She is best known for her debut single "Can't Be Wasting My Time" featuring the hip hop group Lost Boyz, which was featured on the Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood soundtrack, as well as her debut album 11-20-79.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mona Lisa Tracks
Sort by
Just Wanna
Mona Lisa
Just Wanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Wanna
Last played on
Mona Lisa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist