Fall on Your Sword Biography (Wikipedia)
Fall On Your Sword is a film & commercial music production entity with offices in Los Angeles, California, and Brooklyn, New York. It was founded in 2009 by London-born musician and composer Will Bates, who is joined by executive producer and partner Lucy Alper. Specializing in music for feature films, television, and advertising, FOYS are also creators of interactive artworks. Their pieces have been displayed at galleries and museums around the globe.
The first time I saw Jupiter – Milan Records
The first time I saw Jupiter – Milan Records
