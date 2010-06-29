Stephen EgertonBorn 2 September 1964
Stephen Egerton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d72eb67-f40a-4fb0-af56-4187a0d30bd5
Stephen Egerton Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Patrick O'Reilly (born September 2, 1964), known professionally as Stephen Egerton, is an American guitarist, producer, mixer, and engineer, who is best known for his work playing in Descendents and All.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Egerton Tracks
Sort by
She's Got Everything (Album: Seven Degrees of...)
Stephen Egerton
She's Got Everything (Album: Seven Degrees of...)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Got Everything (feat. Milo Auckerman of The Descendents) (Album: Seven Degrees of...
Stephen Egerton
She's Got Everything (feat. Milo Auckerman of The Descendents) (Album: Seven Degrees of...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stephen Egerton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist