Stellar (Hangul: 스텔라) was a South Korean girl group whose final lineup was composed of Minhee, Hyoeun, Soyoung and Youngheun and that disbanded in 2018. Formed in 2011 by The Entertainment Pascal, the group attracted attention as they were initially produced by Eric Mun of the boy band Shinhwa.

Following an unsuccessful debut with the single "Rocket Girl" in August 2011, Stellar underwent a line-up change and released "UFO" in February 2012, which fared similarly.[better source needed]

The group began working with production team MonoTree in July 2013 and released "Study", which experienced modest success and became their first single to chart in the top 100 of the Gaon Digital Chart. Stellar gained notoriety in February 2014, when they adopted a more "provocative" image for the release of their first extended play Marionette. The album's title track peaked at number thirty-five on the Gaon Digital Chart, making it their most commercially successful single. This stylistic change in direction would be maintained in Stellar's subsequent releases "Vibrato" in 2015 and their second extended play Sting in 2016.