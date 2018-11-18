Leee John
1957-06-23
Leee John Biography (Wikipedia)
Leee John (born Leslie McGregor John, 23 June 1957) is an English musician, singer, and actor of St Lucian descent. He was born in Hackney, London, and educated in New York City, later studying drama at the Anna Scher Theatre School. He is perhaps best known as the lead singer of the soul band Imagination, which had three UK Top 10 hits in the early 1980s.
Leee John Performances & Interviews
- Leee John - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m3gl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m3gl2.jpg2013-11-23T16:10:00.000ZImagination frontman Leee John chooses the tracks of his years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m3glr
Leee John - Tracks of My Years
Leee John Tracks
Medley Of Old Hits (Radio London Session, 18 Nov 2018)
In The Heat Of The Night (Radio London Session, 18 Nov 2018)
Police And Thieves (feat. Leee John)
Imagination
Police and Thieves
Fantasia (feat. Leee John)
Imagination
Make Your Mind Up (feat. Leee John)
Imagination
Make Your Mind Up
Brighter Day
Highway To Hell
Do It Right Now
Do It Right
Imagination
Do it Right Now (feat. Leee John)
Imagination
Do It Right Now (Victor Simonelli Remix)
Imagination
Hello, Goodbye
Secrets
Imagination
Your Mind, Your Body, Your Soul
The Truth (Live In Session)
