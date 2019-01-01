Barley Bree was a Northern Irish-Canadian band active in the 1980s and '90s. They comprised Tyrone brothers Tom Sweeney and Jimmy Sweeney (nephews of Tommy Makem and grandsons of traditional source singer Sarah Makem), Buncrana fiddler P.V. O'Donnell, Brian Doherty (currently of Evans & Doherty) and Seamus O'Hagan (Cookstown) . The group was formed in Northern Ireland but moved to Canada in 1977. From their base in Nova Scotia, they widely toured North America. They released eight successful albums and fronted a weekly television series called Barley Bree which lasted for two years. Since breaking up, they have reunited several times at the Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Barley Bree appeared with Tommy Makem and Cherish the Ladies on the 1992 CD and video, Tommy Makem and Friends in Concert.