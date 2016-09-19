DJ Cable
DJ Cable Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Cable is a British DJ, based in Essex. Notable for winning numerous DJ competitions, such as the DMC UK Team Championships (3 times consecutively) and the "Alizé Remixed" DJ competition, he was the tour DJ for Willy Moon for his 2012 European dates, and previously for UK singer/songwriter Yasmin. He also owns and runs Triangulum Recordings, a digital record label.
In May 2014, DJ Cable joined BBC Radio 1Xtra as part of the "Sixty Minutes" roster, alongside DJs such as Hannah Wants and Logan Sama, playing a mixture of Hip Hop, Grime and Bass music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Cable Tracks
Mayan Riddim
DJ Cable
Mayan Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0473rjv.jpglink
Mayan Riddim
Aztec Riddim
DJ Cable
Aztec Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0473rjv.jpglink
Aztec Riddim
Medusa
DJ Cable
Medusa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0473rjv.jpglink
Medusa
DJ Cable Links
