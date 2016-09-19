DJ Cable is a British DJ, based in Essex. Notable for winning numerous DJ competitions, such as the DMC UK Team Championships (3 times consecutively) and the "Alizé Remixed" DJ competition, he was the tour DJ for Willy Moon for his 2012 European dates, and previously for UK singer/songwriter Yasmin. He also owns and runs Triangulum Recordings, a digital record label.

In May 2014, DJ Cable joined BBC Radio 1Xtra as part of the "Sixty Minutes" roster, alongside DJs such as Hannah Wants and Logan Sama, playing a mixture of Hip Hop, Grime and Bass music.