Safri DuoDanish electronic percussion duo. Formed 1988
Safri Duo
1988
Safri Duo Biography (Wikipedia)
Safri Duo is a Danish electronic percussion duo composed of Uffe Savery (born April 5, 1966) and Morten Friis (born August 21, 1968). Initially classically oriented, by 1999 they were discovered by a label executive working on classical music. After being signed, a track mixing both tribal sound and modern electronica was set to be released in 2000. The result was the popular "Played-A-Live (The Bongo Song)", that became one of the most popular songs in Europe in 2001. The single and subsequent album, Episode II each sold one million units worldwide, making Safri Duo the most internationally successful Danish act since Aqua.
Safri Duo Tracks
Played A Live (The Bongo Song)
Safri Duo
Played A Live (The Bongo Song)
Played A Live (The Bongo Song)
Played-A-Live
Safri Duo
Played-A-Live
Played-A-Live
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
A Live Jungle
Coming Soon & Safri Duo
A Live Jungle
A Live Jungle
Performer
Fugue in F minor Op35 No5
Felix Mendelssohn
Fugue in F minor Op35 No5
Fugue in F minor Op35 No5
Fallin' High
Safri Duo
Fallin' High
Fallin' High
Nagoya Marimbas
Safri Duo
Nagoya Marimbas
Nagoya Marimbas
Sarabande (English Suite no.4 in F major, BWV809)
Safri Duo
Sarabande (English Suite no.4 in F major, BWV809)
Sarabande (English Suite no.4 in F major, BWV809)
Performer
