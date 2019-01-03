Max Cooper (born 1980) is a London-based electronica and techno producer who has been releasing music since 2007. He has received positive criticism from magazines such as Clash and received great critical acclaim for his debut album Human, eleven tracks that carved out his own artistic space in creating highly produced, emotional electronica made for both the dancefloor and sit-down concerts.

Cooper has released more than seventy original tracks and remixes and more than twenty accompanying video works, primarily on London label FIELDS and German label Traum Schallplatten. His remixes range from avant-garde composers Michael Nyman and Nils Frahm, to bands like Hot Chip and Au Revoir Simone, to techno acts such as Agoria, Sasha (Welsh DJ) and Guy Andrews.