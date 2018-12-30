Le TigreFormed 1998
Le Tigre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d67239c-aa40-4ad5-a807-9052b66857a6
Le Tigre Biography (Wikipedia)
Le Tigre is an American electronic rock band from the United States, formed by Kathleen Hanna (formerly of Bikini Kill) and Johanna Fateman in 1998 in New York City. It also featured Sadie Benning from 1998 until 2001 and JD Samson for the rest of the group's run. Le Tigre is known for its left-wing sociopolitical lyrics, dealing with issues of feminism and the LGBT community.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Le Tigre Tracks
Sort by
What's Yr Take On Cassavetes?
Le Tigre
What's Yr Take On Cassavetes?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Yr Take On Cassavetes?
Last played on
Deceptacon
Le Tigre
Deceptacon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deceptacon
Last played on
After Dark
Le Tigre
After Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Dark
Last played on
Deceptacon (DFA Remix)
Le Tigre
Deceptacon (DFA Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deceptacon (DFA Remix)
Last played on
Hot Topic
Le Tigre
Hot Topic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Topic
Last played on
Deceptacon (DFA Rmx) By Tim Goldsworthy & James Murphy for the DFA
Le Tigre
Deceptacon (DFA Rmx) By Tim Goldsworthy & James Murphy for the DFA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nanny Nanny Boo Boo (Junior Senior Remix)
Le Tigre
Nanny Nanny Boo Boo (Junior Senior Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nanny Nanny Boo Boo (Arthur Baker vs. Coleman & Spencer Smashter Remix)
Le Tigre
Nanny Nanny Boo Boo (Arthur Baker vs. Coleman & Spencer Smashter Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Depectacon (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
Le Tigre
Depectacon (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Depectacon (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
Last played on
Hot Topic (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
Le Tigre
Hot Topic (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Topic (Radio 1 Session, 10 Feb 2000)
Last played on
TKO
Le Tigre
TKO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TKO
Last played on
Playlists featuring Le Tigre
Le Tigre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist