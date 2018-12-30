Le Tigre is an American electronic rock band from the United States, formed by Kathleen Hanna (formerly of Bikini Kill) and Johanna Fateman in 1998 in New York City. It also featured Sadie Benning from 1998 until 2001 and JD Samson for the rest of the group's run. Le Tigre is known for its left-wing sociopolitical lyrics, dealing with issues of feminism and the LGBT community.