Manuel Barrueco (born December 16, 1952) is a Cuban classical guitarist. During three decades of concert performances he has performed and recorded across the United States and has been involved in many successful collaborations. In addition, he teaches at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
Guitar Prelude No.3
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Guitar Concerto
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Cádiz, from 'Suite española, op. 47' (1887)
Isaac Albéniz
Proms 2001: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
