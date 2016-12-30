Charles N. DanielsUS composer. Born 12 April 1878. Died 23 January 1943
Charles N. Daniels
1878-04-12
Charles N. Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles N. Daniels (April 12, 1878 – January 23, 1943), was a composer, occasional lyricist, and music publishing executive. He employed many pseudonyms, including Neil Moret, Jules Lemare, L'Albert, Paul Bertrand, Julian Strauss, and Sidney Carter. His creative work is generally credited as "Moret" while his business dealings and ASCAP membership were under the name Daniels.
Charles N. Daniels Tracks
John Ball
Charles N. Daniels
John Ball
John Ball
Lord of the Dance
Trad, Charles N. Daniels, St Joseph's School Choir & Gordon Lorenz
Lord of the Dance
Lord of the Dance
Sweet And Lovely
Charles N. Daniels
Sweet And Lovely
Sweet And Lovely
