Paul MannBritish conductor
Paul Mann
Paul Mann Tracks
La campanella arr Kreisler
Nicolò Paganini
La campanella arr Kreisler
Orchestrator
Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn
Pablo de Sarasate
Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn
Romance, from The Gadfly, Op. 97a
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romance, from The Gadfly, Op. 97a
Romance (The Gadfly)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romance (The Gadfly)
Choses renversés par le temps ou la destruction
Steve Elcock
Choses renversés par le temps ou la destruction
Carmen Fantasy
Franz Waxman
Carmen Fantasy
Il Vostro Dipartir
Maddalena Casulana
Il Vostro Dipartir
Palamon and Arcite: Symphonic Poem - 3rd mvt: 'The Dream'
Henry Cotter Nixon, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Paul Mann
Palamon and Arcite: Symphonic Poem - 3rd mvt: 'The Dream'
Composer
Gopak from Sorochintsky Fair
Chloe Hanslip (violin), London Symphony Orchestra, Paul Mann & Modest Mussorgsky
Gopak from Sorochintsky Fair
