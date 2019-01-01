Psoy Galaktionovich Korolenko (Russian: Псой Галактионович Короленко, born April 26, 1967) is a pseudonym of a Russian Jewish songwriter and performer by the name of Pavel Eduardovich Lion (Russian: Павел Эдуардович Лион). At the same time Pavel Lion is a slavist with a Ph.D. in Russian literature.

His pseudonym comes from Vladimir Korolenko, Russian writer (1853–1921), whose works are subject of Pavel's research. In university, Korolenko studied under Russian literature historian Nikolai Liban, among others.

Psoy performs his own and others' songs, accompanying himself to keyboard instruments, mainly a Casio synthesizer in accordion timbre. Experimenting with quite various song traditions he sings in about six or seven languages, most frequently in Russian, Yiddish, English and French.

For example, one of Psoy's songs, Buratino, is an a capella rhythmic recitation of the same phrase – "Buratino byl tupoy" ("Buratino was dumb") – which after several repetitions starts to morph into other phrases, eventually shifting into Italian through syllable rearrangement. More phrases are then introduced and "mixed" vocally with it. The song is something of a parody of rap and trance music.