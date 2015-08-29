Never Shout NeverFormed 2007
Never Shout Never was an American pop rock band formed in Joplin, Missouri in 2007. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Christofer Drew, bassist Taylor MacFee, and drummer Hayden Kaiser. The group has released six full-length albums and nine EPs. The name "Never Shout Never" originally referred to Drew until the touring band, previously referred to as "The Shout", joined Drew to form "Never Shout Never" as a band with Drew as front man.
