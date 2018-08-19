Shirley RossAmerican actress and singer, notable for her duet with Bob Hope, "Thanks for the Memory". Born 17 January 1913. Died 9 March 1975
Shirley Ross
1913-01-17
Shirley Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Ross (born Bernice Maude Gaunt, January 7, 1913 – March 9, 1975) was an American actress and singer, notable for her duet with Bob Hope, "Thanks for the Memory" from The Big Broadcast of 1938. She appeared in 25 feature films between 1933 and 1945, including singing earlier and wholly different lyrics for the Rodgers and Hart song in Manhattan Melodrama (1934) that later became "Blue Moon."
