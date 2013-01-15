Rotting ChristFormed 1987
Rotting Christ
1987
Rotting Christ Biography (Wikipedia)
Rotting Christ is a Greek black metal band formed in 1987. They are noted for being one of the first black metal bands within this region, as well as a premier act within the European underground metal scene. They are also responsible for creating the signature Greek black metal sound prevalent in the early 1990s.
Upcoming Events
6
Apr
2019
Rotting Christ, Tankard and Coroner
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
8
Aug
2019
Rotting Christ, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
