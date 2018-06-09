Ivo NeameJazz pianist. Born 13 March 1981
Ivo Michael Beale Neame (born 13 March 1981) is a British jazz pianist, saxophonist and composer. He is a member of London's Loop Collective, and leads his own trio, quartet, quintet and octet as well as performing in many other bands.
Vegetarians
Pala
OK Chorale (live at Maida Vale)
Strata (live at Maida Vale)
Strata
Escape Hatch (Live Remix Part 5)
Free At Last
Bird-brained
That Syncing Feeling
Yatra
Unseen Coracle
