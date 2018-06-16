Robbie Jacobs
Robbie Jacobs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d547dc3-dbce-4af6-b382-1daba82f8f40
Robbie Jacobs Tracks
Sort by
May Magnificat
William Mathias
May Magnificat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May Magnificat
Choir
Last played on
Almighty and Everlasting God
Orlando Gibbons
Almighty and Everlasting God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
Almighty and Everlasting God
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist