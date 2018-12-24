Anthony WayUK chorister and classical singer. Born 14 December 1982
Anthony Way
Anthony Way (born 14 December 1982) is an English chorister and classical singer who shot to fame after appearing as a chorister in a BBC TV series. He has since had success as a recording artist, with gold and platinum discs to his credit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Panis Angelicus
O Men From The Fields
Pie Jesu
The Holly & The Ivy
O, For The Wings Of A Dove
Drop, drop, slow tears
Orlando Gibbons
