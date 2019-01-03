Amit Mishra is an Indian singer, songwriter, voice actor and live performer. He became more well-known after the release of the song "Bulleya" sung by him from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; for his rendition of the song he won a Filmfare Award for new music talent, Screen Award for Best Male Playback and IIFA Award for Best Male Playback. He got nominated for the same song in different award shows. He has also sung in some of Telugu, Bengali and Marathi films.