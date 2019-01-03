Amit Mishra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05lpklp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d53c699-1e76-4ca7-b1c4-f5940bf2d716
Amit Mishra Biography (Wikipedia)
Amit Mishra is an Indian singer, songwriter, voice actor and live performer. He became more well-known after the release of the song "Bulleya" sung by him from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; for his rendition of the song he won a Filmfare Award for new music talent, Screen Award for Best Male Playback and IIFA Award for Best Male Playback. He got nominated for the same song in different award shows. He has also sung in some of Telugu, Bengali and Marathi films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amit Mishra Performances & Interviews
- Amit Mishrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flthy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flthy.jpg2016-11-08T12:42:00.000ZAmit Mishra opens up about his love for super Music Director Pritam Chakraborty. Plus, Amit chats about working on Karan Johar's hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fltln
Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra Tracks
Sort by
Manma Emotion Jaage
Amit Mishra
Manma Emotion Jaage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065646x.jpglink
Manma Emotion Jaage
Last played on
Radio
Kamaal Khan
Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ylvm6.jpglink
Radio
Last played on
Sau Tarah Ke
Jonita Gandhi
Sau Tarah Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtmrt.jpglink
Sau Tarah Ke
Last played on
Bulleya
Amit Mishra
Bulleya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048xfyx.jpglink
Bulleya
Last played on
Allah Duhai Hai
Amit Mishra
Allah Duhai Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065646x.jpglink
Allah Duhai Hai
Last played on
Teri Saanson Mein
Arijit Singh
Teri Saanson Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nrhyr.jpglink
Teri Saanson Mein
Last played on
Amit Mishra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist