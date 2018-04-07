Soel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d537dc1-c759-4bac-a71b-f5cd1c52908e
Soel Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal Ohsé, also known by his stage name Soel, is a French jazz trumpeter. He is well known for his contributions to St Germain albums Boulevard and Tourist. In 2003 he released his studio album titled Memento, which peaked at #63 in Belgium, at #107 in France, and at #16 on the UK Jazz & Blues Albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soel Tracks
Sort by
Shining Pain
Soel
Shining Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shining Pain
Last played on
Le Vicomte
Soel
Le Vicomte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Vicomte
Last played on
Soel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist