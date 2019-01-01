Sons of OtisFormed 1992
Sons of Otis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d510904-eb80-471d-b31f-7215ae94b90f
Sons of Otis Biography (Wikipedia)
Sons of Otis are a Canadian stoner rock band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sons of Otis Tracks
Sort by
Sons of Otis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist