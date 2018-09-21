Mumm-Ra are an English indie rock band originally from Bexhill on Sea. The group was first composed of vocalist, keyboard player, and occasional guitarist James New, guitarists James Arguile and Oli Frost, bassist Niall Buckler, and drummer Gareth Jennings, before being joined by Tommy Bowen in 2006 as touring keyboard and synthesizer player; in 2012, Bowen became a fully fledged member.

Niall Buckler formed the band in 2000, taking their name from Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, the main villain of the 1980s cartoon ThunderCats. They first rose to public attention when they performed with the NME Awards Indie Rock Tour alongside The Automatic, The View, and The Horrors, and were featured in the January 2007 edition of NME as one of ten bands who were "guaranteed to soundtrack" 2007. The band released their debut album These Things Move in Threes in 2007, which spawned the singles "Out of the Question" "What Would Steve Do?" and "She's Got You High" before entering hiatus in April 2008.