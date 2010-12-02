Torleiv BolstadBorn 1915. Died 1979
1915
Torleiv Bolstad (25 October 1915 – 10 February 1979) was a Norwegian musician and Hardanger fiddle player. He won the Norwegian Landskappleiken (National Fiddle Contest) four times, in 1947, 1957, 1970 and 1971.
