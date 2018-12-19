Midori Goto (五嶋 みどり Gotō Midori, born October 25, 1971) who performs under the mononym Midori, is a Japanese-born American violinist. She made her debut with the New York Philharmonic at age 11 as a surprise guest soloist at the New Year's Eve Gala in 1982. In 1986 her performance at the Tanglewood Music Festival with Leonard Bernstein conducting his own composition made the front-page headlines in The New York Times. Midori became a celebrated child prodigy, and one of the world's preeminent violinists as an adult.

Midori has been honored as an educator and for her community engagement endeavors. When she was 21, she established her foundation Midori and Friends to bring music education to young people in underserved communities in New York City and Japan, which has evolved into four distinct organizations with worldwide impact. In 2007, Midori was appointed as a UN Messenger of Peace. In 2018 she will be joining the violin faculty at the Curtis Institute after 14 years at USC Thornton School of Music where she is a Distinguished Professor, Chair of the Strings Department and holder of the Jascha Heifetz Chair. She was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012.