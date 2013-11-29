SuplaBorn 2 April 1966
Supla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d442d7e-5d17-4a47-99d7-e4e1717af8b8
Supla Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Smith de Vasconcellos Suplicy (born April 2, 1966), known as Supla, is a Brazilian musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supla Tracks
Sort by
Vacation
Supla
Vacation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vacation
Last played on
Supla Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist