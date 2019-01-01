Cupid’s InspirationFormed 1968
Cupid’s Inspiration
1968
Cupid’s Inspiration Biography (Wikipedia)
Cupid's Inspiration are a British pop group, active with various line up changes since 1968 when they had two hit singles. The band are currently on the road with original drummer Roger Gray re-joining the veteran line up of Paul Shanahan and Bob Poole with Paul Thomas on vocals.
Cupid’s Inspiration Tracks
