Monika Brodka (born 7 February 1987) is a Polish singer, who rose to fame as the winner of the third season of Polish Pop Idol (Idol) in 2004. She has since released 3 albums, including the 2010 album Granda which received critical acclaim in Poland and abroad. Brodka has received several nominations to the Fryderyk award, while her singles "Ten", "Dziewczyna Mojego Chłopaka", "Miałeś być" and "Znam Cię Na Pamięć" have all topped the official Polish Music Charts.
