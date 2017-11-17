Steve PoindexterBorn 1 March 1965
Steve Poindexter
Steve Poindexter Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Poindexter (born 1965) is an American house producer and DJ. He is best known for his 1989 track "Work That Mutha Fucker", which is considered to be one of the first ghetto house tracks.
Steve Poindexter Tracks
Work That Mutha (LJS Clean Mix)
Work That Mutha (LJS Clean Mix)
Happy Stick
Happy Stick
Poindexter's Groove
Poindexter's Groove
Computer Madness
Computer Madness
NB Battle Track
NB Battle Track
Body Heat
Body Heat
Short Circuit (C64 Bypass Mix)
Short Circuit (C64 Bypass Mix)
Work That
Work That
