Ambrose AkinmusireUS post bop trumpeter. Born 1 May 1982
Ambrose Akinmusire
1982-05-01
Ambrose Akinmusire Biography
Ambrose Akinmusire (ah-kin-MOO-sir-ee; born May 1, 1982) is an American jazz trumpeter.
Americana / the garden waits for you to match her wildness
Ambrose Akinmusire
Americana / the garden waits for you to match her wildness
Ambrose Akinmusire
Americana / the garden waits for you
Americana / the garden waits for you
a blooming bloodfruit in a hoody
Ambrose Akinmusire
a blooming bloodfruit in a hoody
a blooming bloodfruit in a hoody
Umteyo
Ambrose Akinmusire
Umteyo
Umteyo
Trumpet Sketch
Ambrose Akinmusire
Trumpet Sketch
Trumpet Sketch
Condor
Ambrose Akinmusire
Condor
Condor
A Moment Between The Rests
Ambrose Akinmusire
A Moment Between The Rests
A Moment Between The Rests
Michael and Maurice / Response
Ambrose Akinmusire
Michael and Maurice / Response
Michael and Maurice / Response
Backstory of the Lady Who Loved Trees
Ambrose Akinmusire
Backstory of the Lady Who Loved Trees
Backstory of the Lady Who Loved Trees
A Song To Exhale
Ambrose Akinmusire
A Song To Exhale
A Song To Exhale
Response
Ambrose Akinmusire
Response
Response
H.A.M.S.
Ambrose Akinmusire
H.A.M.S.
H.A.M.S.
Purple (Intermezzo)
Ambrose Akinmusire
Purple (Intermezzo)
Purple (Intermezzo)
As We Fight (Willie Penrose)
Ambrose Akinmusire
As We Fight (Willie Penrose)
As We Fight (Willie Penrose)
Marie Christie
Ambrose Akinmusire
Marie Christie
Marie Christie
Memo
Ambrose Akinmusire
Memo
Memo
Ayneh
Ambrose Akinmusire
Ayneh
Ayneh
The Beauty of Dissolving Portraits
Ambrose Akinmusire
The Beauty of Dissolving Portraits
The Beauty of Dissolving Portraits
Bubbles
Ambrose Akinmusire
Bubbles
Bubbles
Inflatedbyspinning
Ambrose Akinmusire
Inflatedbyspinning
Inflatedbyspinning
Memo (G.Learson)
Ambrose Akinmusire
Memo (G.Learson)
Memo (G.Learson)
The Walls Of Lechuguilla
Ambrose Akinmusire
The Walls Of Lechuguilla
The Walls Of Lechuguilla
The Fire Next Time
Ambrose Akinmusire
The Fire Next Time
The Fire Next Time
Henya
Ambrose Akinmusire
Henya
Henya
With Love
Ambrose Akinmusire
With Love
With Love
What's New
Ambrose Akinmusire
What's New
What's New
